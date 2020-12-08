BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,458 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Public Education worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 50.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,309 shares of company stock valued at $100,284 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

American Public Education stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

