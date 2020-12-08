Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SPX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 11.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SPX by 4.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

SPX stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

