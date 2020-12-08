SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 68.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

