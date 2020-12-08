BlackRock Inc. Acquires 489,812 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $672,986.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

