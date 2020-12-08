The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,133 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

