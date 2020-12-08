Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,702 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $471,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,045 shares of company stock worth $5,259,532. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

