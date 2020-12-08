Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.21 Million

Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post $787.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.50 million and the highest is $812.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $874.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

