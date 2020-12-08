Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 10,280,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CPE opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

