IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:INFO opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

