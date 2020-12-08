Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 10,865 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 10,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $373,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $3,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.