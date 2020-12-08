Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 10,865 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 10,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $373,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
