Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 6,436 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $323,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00.

APLS stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

