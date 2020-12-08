Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Michael E. Yonker Sells 1,465 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

