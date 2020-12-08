Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 12.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFD opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

