Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky Sells 505 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TWLO opened at $309.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.98 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $558,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Twilio by 108.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Twilio by 49.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.70.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

