Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell Sells 702 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SWK opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $3,003,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

