Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 428.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.18% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $444,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,500 shares of company stock worth $566,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

