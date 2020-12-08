Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 12,378 Shares of Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genasys alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $118,497.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 949 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $6,453.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.56. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 18.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genasys by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.