Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys Sells 4,246 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
