Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys Sells 4,246 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

