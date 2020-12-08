Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $777,000 Position in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,801,000.

Shares of PAND stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.75.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 197,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,465.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAND shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

