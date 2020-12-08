Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 17,375 Shares of Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $118,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 949 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $6,453.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNSS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

