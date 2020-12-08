Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Declines By 12.5%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 132.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

