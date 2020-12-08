Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of POST opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Post by 292.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.