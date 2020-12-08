Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich Purchases 50,000 Shares

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VSTM stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.