Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Michael A. Hartmeier Buys 20,000 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.