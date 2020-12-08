First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin Sells 6,274 Shares

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.
First Horizon National Company Profile
First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
