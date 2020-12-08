Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $158,220.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $132,270.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $123,150.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

