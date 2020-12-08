US Bancorp DE Invests $262,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 329.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

