US Bancorp DE Sells 2,566 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 166.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 28.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equitable by 54.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,912,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,123,000 after buying an additional 285,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

