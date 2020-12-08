US Bancorp DE Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $444,358. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.