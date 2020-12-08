State Street Corp Has $38.05 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

