US Bancorp DE Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

