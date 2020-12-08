Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

