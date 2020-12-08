US Bancorp DE Buys 747 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 578,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $29,057,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,455,854 shares of company stock valued at $205,239,552.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

