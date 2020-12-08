State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after buying an additional 661,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 165,805 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 147,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

