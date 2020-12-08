US Bancorp DE Has $276,000 Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kadant were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,343,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kadant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kadant by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAI. Sidoti increased their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

