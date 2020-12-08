State Street Corp Sells 104,593 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.16% of TTM Technologies worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 166.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter.
TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
