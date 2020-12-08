State Street Corp Grows Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.85% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -22.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

