Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

