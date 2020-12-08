Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.52% of Alector worth $37,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.