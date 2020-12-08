LPL Financial LLC Has $859,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

