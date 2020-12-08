State Street Corp Has $38 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of Safehold worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $541,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,623,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,383,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,305. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

