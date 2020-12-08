Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $3,832,055. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 447.76 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

