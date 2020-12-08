CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.56% of CarGurus worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $282,981.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,207,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,646. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

