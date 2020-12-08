LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at about $577,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $88.79.

