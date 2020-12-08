LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

STAG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

