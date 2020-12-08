LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,968 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 87,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 281,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.