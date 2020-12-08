LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $2,084,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $411,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $269,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

