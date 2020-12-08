Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

