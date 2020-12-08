LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,899 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $102,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

