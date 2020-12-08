Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.56% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $38,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

AQUA opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

